The couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 have been revealed.

Among the pairings announced by TLC on Wednesday, February 14 are Ed “Big Ed” Brown, a franchise staple, and his partner, Liz, as well as six other couples hoping for a lasting connection. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c on TLC.

In Season 8, the couples continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships, including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws to managing significant cultural differences to working through turbulent family dynamics, and more. These couples are kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye as they navigate the next step in their love story.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television — Nonfiction, for TLC. The series has been filmed in 56 countries, broadcast in 216 territories, and translated into 44 languages through the years. When it comes to lasting marriages, TLC says 90 Day Fiancé has a 78 percent success rate — higher than the national average.

Meet the seven couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 in the gallery below.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 Premieres Sunday, March 17, 8/7c, TLC

Patrick and Thais from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Patrick and Thais

Thais (26, Brazil) and Patrick (33, Nevada) previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé. When Thais left Brazil to be with Patrick, she hid from her family that she intended to marry him, which caused a lot of tension during their 90 days. Now the couple is traveling back to Thais’ hometown for the first time since the birth of their daughter and they hope they can mend relationships, chiefly with Thais’ father who still expects Patrick to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage. But things take a turn for the worse when Patrick’s rowdy brother John tags along on the trip and Patrick’s father shows up with some unexpected demands.

Nicole and Mahmoud from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Nicole and Mahmoud

Mahmoud (31, Egypt) and Nicole (40, California) previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America. As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?

Angela and Michael from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Angela and Michael

Michael (35, Nigeria) and Angela (57, Georgia) previously appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort. After years of waiting and multiple visa denials, Michael has finally secured a make-or-break spousal visa interview. Angela joins him in Africa to prepare for the most important day of their lives. But a cascade of unsettling discoveries leaves Angela grappling with the darkest doubts she’s ever faced about her marriage. Will Michael finally get to see Georgia? Can Angela finally exorcise the demons that have shadowed their relationship? Or will she cancel the visa for good? 

Ed and Liz from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Ed and Liz

Liz (31, Arkansas) and Ed (58, Arkansas) previously appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Following a successful therapy retreat in Florida, Ed and Liz have settled in Arkansas and are planning the wedding of their dreams. But the two still have a lot to overcome, including making sure Liz’s daughter is well-adjusted in their new home, and coping with the mounting financial pressure of a move and a wedding. Will the couple finally walk down the aisle or collapse one last time?

Emily and Kobe from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Emily and Kobe

Kobe (36, Cameroon) and Emily (31, Kansas) previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé. With two kids and her parents in tow, Emily accompanies Kobe on a pilgrimage to his home country of Cameroon for the first time. Emily can’t wait to meet her husband’s family, whom she’s never met before, but soon finds herself hard pressed to prove she can be a good Cameroonian wife. 

Gino and Jasmine from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Gino and Jasmine

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (54, Michigan) previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé. Gino & Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed when certain agreements aren’t followed through on, leaving their future hanging in the balance. Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino’s mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?

Loren and Alexei from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8
Loren and Alexei

Alexei (35, Israel) and Loren (35, Florida) previously appeared on Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days. After having three kids in three years, Loren and Alexei are finally ready to hit the brakes on baby making. But when Loren reveals her plans for a major life overhaul, Alexei worries about losing the balance they’ve finally found. Can the couple find happiness as individuals while keeping their family together? 

