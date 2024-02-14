The couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 have been revealed.

Among the pairings announced by TLC on Wednesday, February 14 are Ed “Big Ed” Brown, a franchise staple, and his partner, Liz, as well as six other couples hoping for a lasting connection. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c on TLC.

In Season 8, the couples continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships, including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws to managing significant cultural differences to working through turbulent family dynamics, and more. These couples are kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye as they navigate the next step in their love story.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television — Nonfiction, for TLC. The series has been filmed in 56 countries, broadcast in 216 territories, and translated into 44 languages through the years. When it comes to lasting marriages, TLC says 90 Day Fiancé has a 78 percent success rate — higher than the national average.

Meet the seven couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 in the gallery below.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 Premieres Sunday, March 17, 8/7c, TLC