‘9-1-1’ Returns With Romance & Recovery in the Season 3 Premiere (PHOTOS)

It’s time for another season of 9-1-1, which means it’s time for more wild and what will likely be memorable calls.

The Fox drama has already teased quite the disaster in the Season 3 trailer, and now we’re getting a look at a couple other calls coming up in the promotional photos for “Kids Today.” In the aptly-titled episode, one kid gets stuck in a washing machine, while another is speeding out of control on the freeway, leading to Athena (Angela Bassett) enlisting the 118’s help.

Also in the episode, a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping, and Buck (Oliver Stark) struggles with his recovery. As you’ll recall, Buck was injured in the Season 2 finale, and his future as a firefighter was uncertain.

“Buck is in a place where he’s had a real moment of existential crisis,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider after the finale. “He’s going to force his leg to heal, even if it ends up damaging that leg, because the most important thing to him is his life as a firefighter and a first responder.”

9-1-1, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, Fox