‘9-1-1’ Returns With Romance & Recovery in the Season 3 Premiere (PHOTOS)

911-Ep301_Sc-39-40_0327
Jack Zeman/FOX
911_Ep301-Sc24-RVM_108
Jack Zeman/FOX

The happy newlyweds!

911_Ep301-Sc24-RVM_185
Jack Zeman/FOX

Buck (Oliver Stark)

Rockmond Dunbar in 9-1-1
Jack Zeman/FOX

Michael (Rockmond Dunbar)

911_Ep301-Sc24-RVM_569
Jack Zeman/FOX

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi)

911-Ep301_Sc19_0026
Jack Zeman/FOX

Hen (Aisha Hinds)

Angela Bassett and and Aisha Hinds in the 'Kids Today' season premiere episode of 9-1-1
Jack Zeman/FOX

Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen

Terryn Westbrook and Angela Bassett in the 'Kids Today' season premiere episode of 9-1-1
Jack Zeman/FOX

Guest star Terryn Westbrook with Athena

Guest star Terryn Westbrook and Angela Bassett in the 'Kids Today' season premiere episode of 9-1-1
Jack Zeman/FOX

Athena needs her to focus.

911-Ep301_Sc-39-40_0129
Jack Zeman/FOX

Athena

911-Ep301_Sc-39-40_0149
Jack Zeman/FOX

Athena at a crime scene

911-Ep301_Sc-39-40_0327
Jack Zeman/FOX

Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Bobby (Peter Krause), and Hen

911-Ep301_Sc-54_0013
Jack Zeman/FOX

Hen saves a kid.

911-Ep301_ScA30_0040
Jack Zeman/FOX

How’s Buck’s recovery going?

1 of

It’s time for another season of 9-1-1, which means it’s time for more wild and what will likely be memorable calls.

The Fox drama has already teased quite the disaster in the Season 3 trailer, and now we’re getting a look at a couple other calls coming up in the promotional photos for “Kids Today.” In the aptly-titled episode, one kid gets stuck in a washing machine, while another is speeding out of control on the freeway, leading to Athena (Angela Bassett) enlisting the 118’s help.

Also in the episode, a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping, and Buck (Oliver Stark) struggles with his recovery. As you’ll recall, Buck was injured in the Season 2 finale, and his future as a firefighter was uncertain.

“Buck is in a place where he’s had a real moment of existential crisis,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider after the finale. “He’s going to force his leg to heal, even if it ends up damaging that leg, because the most important thing to him is his life as a firefighter and a first responder.”

Click through the gallery above for a look at the 9-1-1 calls, the show’s couples, and more from the premiere.

9-1-1, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, Fox

9-1-1

Angela Bassett

Oliver Stark

