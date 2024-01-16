Emmys After-Parties: See the Stars Celebrate TV’s Biggest Night (PHOTOS)

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was truly a night of TV celebration. From history-making wins to tributes to some of the greatest shows ever made, January 15 was a night to remember for the industry.

The stars of your favorite shows celebrated the evening at the HBO, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more Emmys after-parties. The gallery below gives a glimpse into the fun.

Succession, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and Beef were the big winners of the night. The HBO drama took home three acting awards (for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen), as well as directing and writing wins and the top honor of Outstanding Drama Series.

FX on Hulu‘s The Bear won Outstanding Comedy Series and three acting awards as well (for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Edebiri’s win marked the first time that Black women won the category two years in a row (Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Abbott Elementary last year — the first Black woman to win that category since Jackée Harry in 1987).

Quinta Brunson won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. The last time a Black woman won that award was over 40 years ago, when Isabel Sanford won for The Jeffersons. With her win, Brunson is just the second Black woman in history to receive that award.

Also making history was Ali Wong. Her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef makes her the first Asian-American woman to ever win that category, and the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for a leading role.

Suffice it to say there was much to celebrate at the 2023 Emmys! See the stars at the Emmys after-parties in the gallery below.