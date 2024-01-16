Emmys After-Parties: See the Stars Celebrate TV’s Biggest Night (PHOTOS)

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was truly a night of TV celebration. From history-making wins to tributes to some of the greatest shows ever made, January 15 was a night to remember for the industry.

The stars of your favorite shows celebrated the evening at the HBO, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more Emmys after-parties. The gallery below gives a glimpse into the fun.

Succession, The BearAbbott Elementary, and Beef were the big winners of the night. The HBO drama took home three acting awards (for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen), as well as directing and writing wins and the top honor of Outstanding Drama Series.

FX on Hulu‘s The Bear won Outstanding Comedy Series and three acting awards as well (for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Edebiri’s win marked the first time that Black women won the category two years in a row (Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Abbott Elementary last year — the first Black woman to win that category since Jackée Harry in 1987).

Quinta Brunson won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. The last time a Black woman won that award was over 40 years ago, when Isabel Sanford won for The Jeffersons. With her win, Brunson is just the second Black woman in history to receive that award.

Also making history was Ali Wong. Her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef makes her the first Asian-American woman to ever win that category, and the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for a leading role.

Suffice it to say there was much to celebrate at the 2023 Emmys! See the stars at the Emmys after-parties in the gallery below.

Quinta Brunson attends Lalo Tequila's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards After Party at Private Residence
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15, 2024
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal

Brian Cox attends the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Brian Cox

Carl Anthony Payne II, Tisha Campbell, Ted Sarandos, Netflix CO-CEO and Niecy Nash attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Carl Anthony Payne II, Tisha Campbell, Ted Sarandos, Netflix CO-CEO and Niecy Nash

Gabriel Luna attends the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Gabriel Luna

Giancarlo Esposito and Steven Yeun attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Giancarlo Esposito and Steven Yeun

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley

Kieran Culkin, Pedro Pascal, and Evan Peters attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Kieran Culkin, Pedro Pascal and Evan Peters

Peter Dinklage and Kieran Culkin attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Peter Dinklage and Kieran Culkin

Trevor Noah and Storm Reid attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Trevor Noah and Storm Reid

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Party held at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White

Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal

Giancarlo Esposito and Steven Yeun attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Giancarlo Esposito and Steven Yeun

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday

Joan Collins attends the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Joan Collins

Katherine Heigl attends the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Katherine Heigl

Keri Russell and Pedro Pascal attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Keri Russell and Pedro Pascal

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal attend attends the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal

Sabrina Impacciatore (2nd L), Leo Woodall (C) and Meghann Fahy (R) attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Sabrina Impacciatore, Leo Woodall, and Meghann Fahy

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Natasha Lyonne, Tisha Campbell and Pedro Pascal attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Natasha Lyonne, Tisha Campbell, and Pedro Pascal

Niecy Nash and Evan Peters attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Niecy Nash-Betts and Evan Peters

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

Ted Sarandos, Netflix CO-CEO, Ali Wong and Bill Hader attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Ted Sarandos, Netflix CO-CEO, Ali Wong, and Bill Hader

Phil Dunster (L) and Brett Goldstein seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein

Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Harrison Ford seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Harrison Ford

Brendan Hunt (L) and Hannah Waddingham seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham

Brendan Hunt (L) and Jason Sudeikis seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis

Brett Goldstein (L) and Harrison Ford seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein and Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Jason Sudeikis (L) and Hannah Waddingham seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham

Jason Sudeikis (L) and Harrison Ford seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis and Harrison Ford

Jon Hamm (L) and Jason Sudeikis seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Jon Hamm and Jason Sudeikis

Luke Tennie (L) and Retta seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Luke Tennie and Retta

Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Sam Richardson and Brett Goldstein seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Sam Richardson, and Brett Goldstein

Nicole Beharie seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Nicole Beharie

