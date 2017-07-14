2017 Emmy Nominees: The First-Timers Club

Erin S. Medley
2 Comments
First-Time Emmy Nominees
Hulu/NBC/HBO
Transparent- Kathryn Hahn
Amazon Studios

Kathryn Hahn, as Raquel Fein

Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

MASTERCHEF: JUNIOR EDITION - Gordon Ramsay
FOX

Gordon Ramsey

MasterChef Junior

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Feud - Jackie Hoffman
Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Jackie Hoffman, as Mamacita

Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Stranger Things - Shannon Purser
Courtesy of Netflix

Shannon Purser, as Barb Holland

Stranger Things

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown - Claire Foy
Netflix

Claire Foy, as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
VH1

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, as Hosts

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

FARGO - Carrie Coon, David Thewlis
Chris Large/FX

Carrie Coon, as Gloria Burgle

Fargo
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Fargo - David Thewlis
Matthias Clamer/FX

David Thewlis, as V.M. Vargas

Fargo

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

The Wizard of Lies - Robert De Niro
HBO

Robert De Niro, as Bernie Madoff

The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Stranger Things - David Harbour
Courtesy of Netflix

David Harbour, as Jim Hopper

Stranger Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Jaffe/AMC

Kelsey Scott, as Sierra

Fear the Walking Dead: Passage
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale - Alexis Bledel
Take Five/Hulu

Alexis Bledel, as Ofglen

The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Mr. Robot - BD Wong, Grace Gummer
Peter Kramer/USA Network

BD Wong, as Whiterose


Mr. Robot
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Snoop Dogg
VH1

Snoop Dogg

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

This Is Us - Brian Tyree Henry
Tyler Golden/NBC

Brian Tyree Henry, as Ricky

This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Offred
Take Five/Hulu

Samira Wiley, as Moira

The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Donald Glover
Guy D'Alema/FX

Donald Glover, as Earn Marks
Atlanta

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Americans - Alison Wright
Craig Blankenhorn/FX

Alison Wright, as Martha

The Americans
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Stranger Things - Millie Bobby Brown
Courtesy of Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, as Elevn

Stranger Things
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies - Shailene Woodley
HBO

Shailene Woodley, as Jane Chapman

Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michael Che, Vanessa Bayer
Will Heath/NBC

Vanessa Bayer

Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

This Is Us - Milo Ventimiglia
Vivian Zink/NBC

Milo Ventimiglia, as Jack Pearson

This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

This Is Us - Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rebecca kept William a secret

Ron Cephas Jones, as William Hill

This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Saturday Night Live - Leslie Jones, Kyle Mooney
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Leslie Jones

Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

This Is Us - Gerald McRaney
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Gerald McRaney, as Doctor K

This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

This Is Us - Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Chrissy Metz, as Kate Pearson

This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Westworld - Thandie Newton
HBO

Thandie Newton, as Maeve

Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Leftovers - Ann Dowd
HBO

Ann Dowd, as Aunt Lydia (The Handmaid’s TaleThe Leftovers)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Wizard of Lies - Michelle Pfeiffer
HBO

Michelle Pfeiffer, as Ruth Madoff

The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Big Little Lies - Alexander Skarsgard
HBO

Alexander Skarsgård, as Perry Wright

Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Big Little Lies - Reese Witherspoon
HBO

Reese Witherspoon, as Madeline MacKenzie

Big Little Lies
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

The Night Of - Bill Camp
HBO

Bill Camp, as Homicide Det. Dennis Box

The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

The Night Of - Riz Ahmed
HBO

Riz Ahmed, as Nasir “Naz” Khan (The Night Of), as Paul-Louis (Girls)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

These actors and actresses may have familiar names and faces, but when the 69th Emmy Award nominations were revealed on Thursday, they all became first-time nominees. Click through the gallery above to see who made the cut.

