‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Tease More Inspiring Triumphs in Season 13 First Look (VIDEO)

American Ninja Warrior is upping the ante with its upcoming 13th season premiering Monday, 31 on NBC.

In an exclusive first look clip, hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall are teasing what fans can anticipate from the upcoming competition. Along with some familiar obstacles, the series is highlighting some of the most elite athletes from around the country.

The obstacle courses may include some familiar challenges, but there are new twists that the hosts are previewing in the featurette, above. American Ninja Warrior’s latest season will take place in three distinctive locations including Seattle, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas for the finals.

“This season on Ninja Warrior, these warriors continue to evolve and continue to get stronger,” Akbar teases in the clip. “And they’re amazing!” Matt adds for emphasis.

“Our ninjas get better, faster, stronger,” Zuri echoes her fellow co-hosts. Her remarks could also refer to the fact that for the first time in American Ninja Warrior history, the age limit to compete has been lowered to 15 years old.

Along with this big change, they’re previewing a “split decision” obstacle course where competitors are given a choice on which course to tackle, the hosts cite inspiration as being a key factor in all of the ninjas’ runs. “You see yourself in these people and you see them overcoming obstacles, you start to think, what could I overcome?” Matt shares.

Who will come out on top? Viewers will have to tune in and see which ninja will take the $1 million prize when American Ninja Warrior returns to TV.

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 Premiere, Monday, May 31, 8/7c, NBC