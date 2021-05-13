ABC Renews ‘American Idol,’ ‘Shark Tank’ & 3 More Unscripted Shows

ABC is bringing back a handful of unscripted favorites — three established and two new ones — for the 2021-2022 season.

The network announced it has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (for Season 32), American Idol (for Season 5 on ABC, 20th overall), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (for Season 2), Shark Tank (for Season 13), and Supermarket Sweep (for Season 2).

America’s Funniest Home Videos is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series in its time slot (Sundays at 7/6c) this season in total viewers and among adults 18-49. It’s also the no. 1 entertainment show in family co-viewing on the broadcast networks.

American Idol is approaching its grand finale event for its current season (fourth on ABC), set to air live coast-coast on Sunday, May 23 at 8/7c. It’s the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among adults 18-49 and is in the Top 5 unscripted series in total viewers this season.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, ranked as the No. 1 program in total viewers for Thursdays at 8/7c in its first season.

Shark Tank delivered its most-watched season in three years and ties for the No. 1 show on Fridays among adults 18-49.

Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones, is based on the original format that aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and became a global sensation.

These five unscripted shows join the previously renewed The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Dancing With the Stars, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Holey Moley, and Station 19 for ABC’s 2021-2022 season.