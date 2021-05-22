’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Who’s Facing Separation? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 5 “Love Takes Hostages.”]

For at least one couple, divorce may be a real possibility as the drama of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues. But others are also facing possible separation in the future.

Angela’s surgeries are successes, in terms of her health. In terms of how Michael feels about her new body, however, well, that’s up in the air. Meanwhile, a visit to their immigration lawyer doesn’t go too well for Elizabeth and Andrei because of his past. And speaking of the past, Julia is not happy when she meets someone from Brandon’s.

Plus, Tiffany and Ronald have very different ideas about their future if his visa isn’t approved, and Jovi has bad news for Yara. Read on to find out how it all goes down for the 90 Day couples this week.

Angela and Michael

Though having the weight loss and breast reduction surgeries back-to-back was risky, Angela comes through fine. She’s groggy and in pain after — and has a strict diet she must stick to for two weeks — but she’ll recover, the doctor assures her friend, JoJo.

While Angela’s husband Michael, in Nigeria, is relieved to hear she made it through the operations, he’s worried about what her breasts will look like … so you can imagine how it goes over when he finds out the doctor took almost two pounds off each. Angela’s surprised as well (since they’d spoken about one pound off each), but the doctor assures them both that she’s still at least a DD. And most importantly, Angela can breathe much better.

But this does leave Angela wondering about her relationship. Would they have gotten together if she didn’t look like she did when they met? If he doesn’t like her breasts, she can get implants or a new husband, she decides.

Elizabeth and Andrei

When Andrei gets home from his first day working for Elizabeth’s father Chuck, he fills her in on everything that happened with her family, namely the expected conflict with her brother Chuck and the unexpected arrival of her sister Becky. That last bit is a surprise to Elizabeth, whom Becky had told she was running errands. She’s angry about how her family has been treating her husband.

It doesn’t get any less stressful for the couple with their immigration attorney. With his two-year temporary Green Card expiring in a couple of months, he’s applying for a 10-year permanent one. But now, immigration wants quite a bit of proof that their marriage is real (think hundreds of pages of evidence). Having a daughter together does help, but they could even ask for a paternity test. What doesn’t help is that Andrei wasn’t working all this time, but he can get a job letter from Chuck. What especially can hurt them is if there are any negative factors from his past … and no, he can’t bury any of it.

The lawyer warns them that if Andrei’s application is denied, he’ll lose his Green Card and have to go to immigration court. If they don’t win there, he’ll be deported.

Tiffany and Ronald

Also waiting for an application to be approved is Ronald, but he already has a plan if his visa is denied: Tiffany and their kids will come live with him in South Africa. Daniel refuses because his family is in the U.S. But he probably doesn’t have to worry: His mother has a different plan for the future.

As Tiffany tells her sister Laura, she’s not moving. She was scared every day she was in South Africa and refuses to bring the kids there. But she’s scared of how Ronald will react, so she’s not telling him any of this unless she has to. She’s worried that he’ll relapse; a year ago, he went to a casino and gambled away and lost everything. She won’t go through that again.

Does this mean divorce is in their future? Tiffany isn’t sure. She’s willing to keep trying until he can come to the U.S. but divorce isn’t off the table. However, she also knows if they go down that path, it would lead to arguments about custody and she’ll never let her kids spend half a year away from her.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani may be willing to consider divorce since it doesn’t look like Asuelu has truly changed, but her husband doesn’t believe in it — and her father, Low, tries to talk her out of it. She won’t always see eye-to-eye with Asuelu, Low tells her. That’s part of being in a relationship and it takes two to make things worse. There are the kids to consider, he adds. They need their father. He thinks his daughter is giving up too easily.

Low also speaks with Asuelu, who attributes their problems to issues with communication and says he can work on that. Despite having problems with his son-in-law in the past, Low seems to be on his side as he offers to help him.

Yara and Jovi

Jovi and Yara leave their baby, Mylah, with his mother, Gwen, while they have a date night. It turns out Yara’s going to have to get used to help from her mother-in-law sooner rather than later because Jovi drops a bit of a bombshell on her at dinner. He’s leaving for work in Guyana for a couple months much earlier than expected: in a few days. They’ll make it all work, he promises, but he also worries that she’ll pack her bags to go back to Ukraine while he’s gone and there will be nothing he can do about it.

Natalie and Mike

Natalie and Mike head to Oklahoma to spend Thanksgiving with his mom, and both are nervous. After all, Trish was the one to tell her son to call off their wedding. And it doesn’t take long for things to get chilly between Natalie and Trish once they’re in the latter’s home. There are just a few too many piggy banks around the house (there are a lot) for Natalie’s taste and Trish is already preparing for a grandchild (with an antique crib set up). Plus, Natalie really doesn’t like living in Sequim where it’s hard for her to find a job that will make her happy.

Meanwhile, Mike … doesn’t really do anything to help.

Julia and Brandon

Julia’s jealous streak comes out when she and Brandon meet with his friend Melanie, especially when they start reminiscing. (Julia doesn’t want to hear about the past.) Melanie’s surprised by how quickly they got married since she and her boyfriend TJ have been together almost five years and are still finding out things about each other. She thinks they rushed into it too quickly and wonders if Julia is just using him to get her visa. As Julia points out, it’s not like she’d admit it if that was the case.

Julia ends up walking off, angry, and Brandon chases her. She thinks he should’ve defended her and tells him to take her home.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)