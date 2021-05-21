‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White Tapped to Lead ‘The Bear’ Pilot for FX

Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White is setting his sights on something new with FX’s pilot for The Bear.

The comedy was ordered to pilot earlier this year and reunites White with Chicago where he filmed 11 seasons of Showtime’s dramedy for which he’s best known. The half-hour program from Christopher Storer takes place in a restaurant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, White will portray a young chef who returns home to Chicago in order to help run his family’s restaurant. Joining White for the pilot are Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, and real-life chef Matty Matheson.

Storer is set to write and direct the pilot which is executive produced by Atlanta‘s Hiro Murai, Joanna Calo, and Nate Matteson. No further details on plot or characters have been unveiled at this time.

The Bear marks White’s first major TV role since Shameless concluded on Showtime after 11 seasons. The series finale aired April 11 and left White’s character Lip Gallagher in the lurch as he struggled to figure out his financial footing for a new living space with his girlfriend and baby mama Tami (Kate Miner).

White’s other TV credits include Amazon’s twisty series Homecoming, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU. His most recent film roles include parts in Viena and the Fantomes, The Rental, and the short Cornflower. Stay tuned for any news on a series pickup.