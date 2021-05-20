Syfy Sets ‘SurrealEstate’ Premiere Date: Meet the Team of Real Estate Specialists (VIDEO)

“Some agencies help their clients by putting vanilla extract on hot light bulbs for the fresh-baked cookie smell. We help them by stopping the walls from bleeding,” Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) says in the SurrealEstate trailer. Same thing, right? Not exactly, but it should make for quite the entertaining series when the new scripted Syfy drama premieres on Friday, July 16 at 10/9c.

SurrealEstate follows a team of electric real estate specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare away would-be buyers. Those horrific noises you hear that should send you running? Easy explanation: “noisy pipes.”

It’s up to this team to research, investigate, and “fix” the things that go bump in the night so they can creature closure and closings. And, of course, they’ll be facing demons of their own.

For example, in the trailer below, Luke is described as “mysterious,” so what’s he hiding? Watch to see the team doing what they (can only) do best as well as spooking their clients:

The cast also includes Sarah Levy (who starred on Schitt’s Creek with Rozon), Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Tennille Read, and Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp). And speaking of Wynonna, Melanie Scrofano will direct two episodes and guest stars in one.

George R. Olson serves as the executive producer and showrunner of SurrealEstate. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy also executive produce. Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Paolo Barzman also direct.

SurrealEstate, Series Premiere, Friday, July 16, 10/9c, Syfy