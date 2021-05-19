New Animated Series of Batman and Superman Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

DC Comics’ most famous superheroes are coming to HBO Max and the Cartoon Network in two brand new animated series.

First up is Batman: Caped Crusader, a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, the man behind the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1995. The series is praised by many as the gold standard of animated superhero storytelling and one of the best depictions of the Dark Knight story.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, the new series will utilize state-of-the-art animation techniques and technology to once again reinvent Batman and the rogue’s gallery of Gotham with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences.

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first-time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making.”

In a joint statement from Timm, Abrams and Reeves, the executive producers said: “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

Batman isn’t the only superhero getting in on the action, though, as The Man of Steel will also be returning to animated form in My Adventures with Superman, an all-new kids and family animated series executive produced by President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

My Adventures with Superman follows the action-packed, comedic and romantic entanglements of Superman (voiced by The Boys star Jack Quaid) and Lois Lane (voiced by Alice Lee). It’s a coming-of-age story revolving around twenty-somethings Kent and Lane and their best friend Jimmy Olsen, as the trio work as reporters at the Daily Planet.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whipsmart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

Register added: “This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”