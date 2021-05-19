‘Ghosts’: Get Your First Look at Rose McIver’s New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

Things are getting hilariously spooky over at CBS as the network adds Ghosts to its fall lineup. The series starring Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) will make its debut on Thursdays in the new TV season.

The single-camera comedy follows freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and chef Jay (Ambudkar), two city dwellers who move to her family’s rundown country estate to set up shop for a bed and breakfast business. The catch? The place is littered with ghosts and spirits.

The former residents of the estate who now haunt the place are a close-knit group of eclectic individuals comprised of a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700s Militiaman, a ’60s hippie, an ’80s scout troop leader, a Viking explorer, a ’90s finance bro, a witty Native American, and Samantha’s 1800s society wife ancestor.

Upon Samantha and Jay’s arrival, the spirits are sent into a frenzy when they catch wind of the couple’s plans to create a bed and breakfast. And things go from strange to straight-up weird when the ghosts discover Samantha is the first living person who can see and hear them.

Joining McIver and Ambudkar in the series are costars Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, and Rebecca Wisocky. Ghosts is executive produced by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Angie Stephenson.

Catch the hilarious trailer, above, and keep an eye out for Ghosts this fall on CBS.

Ghosts, Fall 2021, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS