David Boreanaz Reacts to ‘SEAL Team’s Renewal & Move to Paramount+

Things were looking a little dicey for CBS’s SEAL Team heading into upfronts as the David Boreanaz-led drama remained in limbo without a renewal or cancellation, but a lot has changed since Viacom CBS unveiled the show’s fate.

The military drama which follows the professional and personal lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit first debuted in 2017 and has grown a loyal fanbase ever since. Despite the strong viewership for the past few seasons, the cast pled for fans to let their love for the show be known online in an attempt to save it from the bubble.

Thankfully it worked as the series earned a Season 5 renewal, but there’s a catch as the show moves from CBS to streamer Paramount+. The actor took to social media to thank the company and fans for their support in continuing the show’s run.

Thank you to all the fans who helped make season 5 a reality. Change. Pivot. Adapt. So humbled and grateful to be able to continue to tell the stories of the men and women of the military,with the tip of the spear being on Special forces.Thanks @paramountplus @CBS pic.twitter.com/2i2Q7uTc7h — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) May 18, 2021

Joining SEAL Team in the move from CBS to Paramount+ is the thrilling drama Evil with Katja Herbers and Mike Colter. Stay tuned for additional details about the renewal and move as SEAL Team shifts focus to Season 5.

