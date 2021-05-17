Fox Has Renewed ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Will There Be a Crossover Next Season?

There are more wild rescues coming to Fox next year. As part of unveiling its plans for the 2021-2022 season, the network has announced it has renewed 9-1-1 for Season 5 and its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, for Season 3.

However, while the two aired back-to-back this season — both returned in January, due to production delays (as a result of the coronavirus pandemic) — that will not be the case. Instead, 9-1-1 will continue to air Mondays at 8/7c in the fall, while Lone Star will premiere in the midseason.

What might that mean for a potential crossover next year, after the smaller one this past season? (Members of the 118 headed down to Austin to help with a wildfire.) Tim Minear, who serves as showrunner on both, previously told TV Insider that “it’s quite possible” there will be a bigger one in the future.

The plan is to have a crossover during the 2021-2022 season. “After football season, they’ll be back to back again, from 8-10 on Mondays,” Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, said during a call with reporters on May 17.”

“Keep an eye out for a crossover in the back half of the season,” Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, added.

Taking over the 9/8c slot on Mondays in the fall is the new dramedy The Big Leap, following a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters trying to change their lives through their participation in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show leading up to a live production of Swan Lake.

The renewal of both first responder dramas comes the same day they are airing the penultimate episodes of their current seasons. The season finales will air on Monday, May 26.

