‘American Idol’ Receives Fan Backlash Over Top 10 Twist – Was It Fair? (POLL)

American Idol may have shaken up the season a little too much with its latest twist which involved allowing a former competitor a chance to re-enter the competition.

During the May 2 broadcast, Season 18 runner-up Arthur Gunn rejoined the competition as part of Season 19’s Top 10, filling a spot that would have gone to Ava August if Idol hadn’t implemented the twist. Gunn performed alongside nine others during the show’s fan-favorite Disney Night, in which he sang “Remember Me” from Disney Pixar’s Coco.

But despite the reluctance some viewers had regarding the twist, tensions were only strained further once it was revealed who was going home and who would advance to the Top 7. Gunn was chosen to move forward in the competition, advancing as part of the Top 7, taking a spot that could have gone to one of the three eliminated singers – Deshawn Goncalves, Alyssa Ray, and Cassandra Coleman.

The awkwardness on stage was clear as Gunn refrained from being too celebratory about his return, which makes us wonder, why did Idol even entertain the idea of implementing this twist? Well, it might be difficult to remember amid the blur that was 2020, but Season 18’s competitors didn’t have a “normal” Idol experience.

After COVID-19 forced the hopeful to return home and create camera-worthy setups at their houses, it’s safe to say competitors were thrown off of their game. So, while we might understand the thought process behind the twist, it might not have been worth it as fans let their anger about the matter be known.

Alyssa and deshaun ??????? GONE??? This is bs and Arthur goes thru?? He’s from last year he had his chance #AmericanIdol — (@lexvreeland) May 3, 2021

Big big mistake!! It’s not fair to this years contestants and it’s not fair for Arthur Gunn to have to listen to all the criticism. #AmericanIdol — LaDonna (@ladonna_helms) May 3, 2021

#AmericanIdol I think it was most unfair to put a contestant from last year into this year’s show. The voting showed that Arthur Gunn almost certainly kept either Alyssa or Cassandra from making the Top 7, which either of them deserved. Stupid idea. — NHCaesar (@nhcaesar) May 3, 2021

I like Arthur Gunn but he had his chance last year-and got to perform on the stage this year-but to take away one of this year’s contestant spots-not fair IMO. It’s their year #AmericanIdol — Sandy (@heretohearyou) May 3, 2021

WHO is voting for Arthur over Alyssa??? What a terrible mistake. Biggest robbery of the season. #AmericanIdol — megan (@megan_rayray) May 3, 2021

ARTHUR GUNN??? OVER ALYSSA WRAY?!! Are you kidding me???? #americanidol — Olivia Allbritton (@livallbritton) May 3, 2021

This is the single WORST idea #americanidol has ever had! So beyond unfair! ARTHUR GUNN NEEDS TO GO!!! Alyssa Ray sang CIRCLES around him! — Megan (@megdoe) May 3, 2021

Caleb & Hunter over Alyssa & DeShawn? WOW! Arthur Gunn is amazing. He shouldn’t get the blow back from AI’s poor decisions either. It’s not his fault. #AmericanIdol should have brought former contestants back NEXT season. It’s UNFAIR to this season’s contestants & Arthur too! — peggy ann (@paw033) May 3, 2021

Needless to say, Gunn’s return wasn’t met with a warm fan response. We want to know what you thought of the twist. Let us know how you feel in the poll and comments section, below.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC