Fauci on the Street! See the Doc Tell People to Wear Masks on ‘Let’s Be Real’ (VIDEO)

It’s Fauci on the Street!

Let’s Be Real, Fox’s satirical puppet series from Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien), is riffing on Billy Eichner’s popular Billy on the Street, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the standalone feature.

In the clip, puppet Dr. Anthony Fauci is being driven around as he calls out people on the street for not wearing masks. From insulting pedestrians to listing things he lived through (like polio and the Spanish flu), he can’t help but wonder, “don’t you want to live long enough to die from global warming?”

“If I put the word ‘juicy’ on it, would you wear a mask then?” he asks a young woman. “Come on, don’t I remind you of a grandpa you’ll probably get killed?”

Watch the clip above for more from Let’s Be Real‘s Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Let’s Be Real, written and executive produced by Smigel, premiered in October 2020 and covers politics and pop culture (and took on the 2020 election) through topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos, and remote pieces. It returned with new episodes on April 29.

Billy on the Street aired five seasons on Fuse, then truTV, from 2011 to 2017. Those episodes are streaming on Netflix. It then returned as a web series for Funny or Die in 2018.

Let’s Be Real, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox