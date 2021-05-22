Ewan McGregor as ‘Halston’ & More True Stories to Stream on Netflix

Never heard of Roy Frowick? You may know the Iowa native by his middle name, Halston, the famed designer who revolutionized fashion and became as big as the stars he dressed.

This limited series from Ryan Murphy, starring Ewan McGregor (above, with Krysta Rodriguez, who plays pal Liza Minnelli), chronicles his career in the 1970 and ’80s through the dark days before his death in 1990. Exec producer Daniel Minahan, who also directed, calls the rise and fall “the most classic American story.”

To portray the man who designed the iconic pillbox hat Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration, McGregor learned Halston’s shifting accents (“He spoke in the style of the rich people that he worked for,” Minahan says) as well as his craft.

“Ewan really makes [a caftan] on camera!” notes Minahan. Halston himself would be proud.

Halston, Streaming now, Netflix



