’The Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets Engaged to Jason Tartick (VIDEO)

It’s a cause for celebration across the Bachelor Nation as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are engaged!

Tartick popped the big question to the former Bachelorette on Monday while recording an episode of Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, where the couple first met. You can see the shocked but happy reaction to the moment in a TikTok video (posted below) that Tartick shared on Tuesday.

The season 29 Dancing with the Stars winner was told by her now-fiance that she would be interviewing a special guest on the podcast. “Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!'” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight. “He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”

As you can see from the video, Bristowe’s initial reaction was to scream in shock and excitement. “Oh my god! Are you f***ing kidding me with that thing?” she shouts. The besotted couple is later seen hugging on a chair. “Just the reaction I was hoping for, engaged to the love of my life @kaitlynbristowe,” Tartick captioned the video.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe told ET. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

The pair also posted engagement photos to Instagram, where you can see Bristowe flashing her huge engagement ring.

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who won her season of the Bachelorette, but the couple split in 2018. Two months later she went public with her relationship with Tartick, himself a finalist on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Kufrin offered her congratulations on Instagram, writing, “Congrats you guys, so so so incredibly happy for you kiddos.”