‘The Bachelorette’ First Look: Contestants’ Wild & Weird Arrivals Revealed (VIDEO)

Katie Thurston‘s edition of The Bachelorette is less than a month away, and what better way to build anticipation than a sneak peek at all the weird and wild things to come this season?

ABC released a teaser promo on Monday featuring a glimpse at some of the contestants’ arrivals — and to say there is a lot going on would be an understatement. It starts with a man popping out of a giant gift-wrapped box and it only gets wackier from there.

One of the guys hoping to earn Thurston’s affection arrives in a cat costume, while another makes his entrance holding a blow-up doll. Those are certainly unique ways to make a lasting first impression, though it’s hard to tell if Thurston herself is impressed with what she sees.

“If you are not here for the right reasons, there’s the door,” says the former Bachelor contestant at the end of the promo. There’s also a brief shot of shirtless men in cowboy hats and Thurston scrubbing one of them down with a sponge.

Thurston was confirmed as the new Bachelorette in March at The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special. She gained a lot of popularity with viewers throughout her time on season 25 of The Bachelor, despite being eliminated in week 6.

“I’m ready to find love,” Thurston said on After the Final Rose. “And not just the temporary kind — I’m talking forever, my husband. And I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me.”

The Bachelorette premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.