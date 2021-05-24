Get your gavel ready, Lola! We predict Judge Carmichael (Simone Missick, above) will need to bang it a lot as the high-profile murder case that began in the drama’s May 17 episode continues, now with cameras in the courtroom.

Prosecutor Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) and his Special Trials Unit face off with ruthless defense attorneys Rachel Audubon (Ryan Michelle Bathe) and Amy Quinn (Lindsey Gort) and tireless public defender Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho), who represent the college-age co-defendants. Making matters extra interesting is the fact that couple Mark and Amy are on the outs after Mark and Rachel shared a kiss they instantly regretted, and Mark learned Amy is, technically, still married.

“So you have Mark and Amy’s conflict playing out as they go up against each other. Rachel and Amy. Rachel and Amy against Emily. And Lola trying to wrangle them all,” says All Rise showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence.

Also packed into the hour: a verdict on Mark and Amy’s future; the fate of sheriff’s deputy turned lawyer Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson), who faces disbarment after implicating himself when testifying against his corrupt training officer; Emily’s decision on reuniting with Luke; a resolution to Lola’s tension with hubby Robin (Todd Williams); and a wedding. Harris-Lawrence won’t reveal the couple, just the motivation: “We wanted to end the season with hope, love and optimism for the future.”

All Rise, Series Finale, Monday, May 24, 9/8c, CBS