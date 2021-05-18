‘All Rise’: Cast and Crew Celebrate The Show After CBS Cancellation

The cast and crew of CBS legal drama All Rise are commemorating the show after it was revealed on Saturday that the network would not be renewing the series for a third season.

Set in a Los Angeles courthouse and following the trials and tribulations of judges, prosecutors and public defenders the show stars Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, a former prosecutor who pushes boundaries in her role in the Superior Court.

“Hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week,” Missick tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least.”

#mood 🙏🏾❤️hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week. Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least. #allrise #AllRiseCBS pic.twitter.com/1Fgu46Z8nq — Simone Missick (@SimoneMissick) May 18, 2021

Missick’s fellow cast member Marg Helgenberger, who plays Judge Lisa Benner in the show, also took to Twitter to compliment her co-star, writing, “@SimoneMissick redefines the term, “a class act”. Talented, gracious, thoughtful, whip smart, & a whole lot of fun! It’s been my honor, (no pun intended), to work opposite this exquisite human for the past two years.”

Returning the compliment, Missick replied, “From beginning to end @MargHelgen has been a dream…a wise friend, a guiding light, a voice of wisdom, an amazing onscreen partner, and always down for a boomerang!”

From beginning to end @MargHelgen has been a dream…a wise friend, a guiding light, a voice of wisdom, an amazing onscreen partner, and always down for a boomerang! From the moment we met, I knew I was blessed to have her talent and class to learn from. Gonna miss Benner/Lola❤️ https://t.co/OnL4lvffQY pic.twitter.com/h90mBgDuXR — Simone Missick (@SimoneMissick) May 18, 2021

The series’ co-showrunner, Dee Harris-Lawrence, also paid her respects to the show, tweeting, “My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season. Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on CBS.”

All Rise‘s second season tackled big topics like the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic. The season one finale itself made quite an impact when the entire thing took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic stalling production. The episode was filmed using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other social media and online technology.

One of the show’s writer Lucy Luna spoke of the lessons that she learned while working on the show. “The characters of this show were always going above and beyond to fight for what’s right and I’m taking that with me,” she wrote. “All my love and respect to the wonderful cast, the hardworking crew, and the badass writers.”

The characters of this show were always going above and beyond to fight for what’s right and I’m taking that with me. All my love and respect to the wonderful cast, the hardworking crew, and the badass writers. 💚 #AllRise https://t.co/sgUkLUXYSG — Lucy Luna (@LucyLuna) May 16, 2021

The series finale is set to air on Monday, May 24, but, for now, check out more reactions from the cast and crew as they celebrate the short-lived legal drama.

I want to echo @LucyLuna. My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season. Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on @CBS. https://t.co/EXrVxxpD4U — Dee Harris-Lawrence (@DeeHLawrence1) May 17, 2021

Tonight’s episode of @AllRiseCBS was co-written by @LucyLuna and @DeeHLawrence1 and directed by DEE! Her first! We started season 2 with Dee’s words, so to come close to the finale with her helming the ship is amazing! #AllRise #lolacoaster pic.twitter.com/YVusGIa6N4 — Simone Missick (@SimoneMissick) May 18, 2021

Tonight’s episode is the first of the last two to air this season. The entire cast of @AllRiseCBS brought it! Thank u for indulging an 8yrold’s dream to direct. The hardest working cast, crew & writers periodt!! @LucyLuna — the squad’s all here! Let’s do this tonight!! https://t.co/g4IZvs87gp — Dee Harris-Lawrence (@DeeHLawrence1) May 17, 2021

I will dearly miss playing with this amazing bunch of folks, along with the entire company of ⁦@AllRiseCBS⁩. I’m proud to have been a part of storytelling that illuminated injustices within the court system & policing. New episode airs tonight on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/u0xmFdCRKU — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) May 17, 2021

All Rise, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS