The 5 Best '24' Episodes to Stream on Hulu

It’s about time, damn it!

From 2001 to 2010, the action thriller 24 broke ground with its bold storytelling: Not only did the Fox hit unfold minute by minute over a frenetic 24 hours, but no character was safe from death.

The exception? Kiefer Sutherland’s counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer, who repeatedly put himself in danger trying to save the world. Now that the entire Emmy-winning series is available on Hulu, clock in and check out these classics.

“Day 1: 11 PM–12 AM” (Season 1, Episode 24)

Um, 17-year-old spoiler alert: As the Season 1 finale winds down, Jack thwarts the bad guys and seems headed for a stress-free night with wife Teri (Leslie Hope). Then his colleague, Nina (Sarah Clarke), reveals herself as a mole (!) and kills Teri (!). Fans are still reeling.

“Day 2: 6 PM–7 PM” (Season 2, Episode 11)

Otherwise known as the Cougar Episode. Jack’s teen daughter, Kim (Elisha Cuthbert), always a trouble magnet, finds herself stuck in an animal trap in the woods. Enter a menacing mountain lion. What does this have to do with an imminent terrorist attack? Absolutely nothing, folks.

“Day 3: 6 AM–7 AM” (Season 3, Episode 18)

In this gut-wrencher, President David Palmer (Dennis Haysbert) is forced to give in to a bioterrorist’s demands and order Jack to execute the regional director of the Counter Terrorist Unit (Paul Schulze, Nurse Jackie). Jack’s agonizing dilemma of whether to kill his boss or spare thousands of lives culminates in an emotional wallop.

“Day 4: 1 AM–2 AM” (Season 4, Episode 19)

For years, the only weapon that surly computer analyst Chloe (Mary Lynn Rajskub) wielded was her mouth as she hurled insults at her coworkers. But on a rare night in the field, she uses a rifle to blow away a hit man.

“Day 7: 8 AM–9 AM” (Season 7, Episode 1)

Agent Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard) was the best friend Jack ever had on the job. When he died in Season 5, Jack actually cried. But wait! Our hero learns that Tony was alive this whole time — and he’s now in cahoots with the villains. It’s going to be a loooong day.

24, Seasons 1–9, Available Now, Hulu