‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek: Bloom Confuses Everyone With Her New Attitude (VIDEO)

A vacation can be quite good for the soul, as the ER staff learns when Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) returns from one in the May 11 episode of New Amsterdam.

And they see just how good in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Pressure Drop.” Things at the hospital are busy as usual. For example, the hallway is being used for overflow, and Nurse Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez) knows that’s against protocol. But to his surprise, Bloom doesn’t have a problem with it.

“I appreciate you, and I don’t tell you that enough,” she tells him. “What?” he asks, confused.

When she sees how crowded the ER is, her upbeat attitude doesn’t change, either. A patient is complaining of mild dehydration and says he can control the weather with his mind? “Okey-dokey,” she says and orders a psych consult from Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine). Watch her staff’s reactions to this new Dr. Bloom who doesn’t bite their heads off.

But is it just because of the vacation? Or is it because of her new romance? Or both? We’re going to go with both. The last episode was bookended with Bloom and her new roommate Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) kissing — the New Amsterdam doctor instigated the second one. “It felt normal,” Bloom admitted, explaining why she ran out earlier after the first kiss. “I’m not used to normal. Or real…I’ve been thinking about you all day.”

Elsewhere in “Pressure Drop,” medical director Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) latest changes for the hospital are about its sustainability practices. Plus, Iggy discovers a dangerous situation with a former patient.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC