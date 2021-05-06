Can the ‘Mythic Quest’ Team Up Their Game.. With the Grouchy Goat? (VIDEO)

Game on!

The fantastically smart Mythic Quest kicks off its second season on Apple TV+ this week with a double-episode drop of supreme silliness inside a video-game development company. In the first, imperious tech bro Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) heads off on a retreat, leaving newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Mythic Quest’s needy bossman David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) to brainstorm a product expansion. What they come up with, however, is the disturbing realization that they both have sexual fantasies about jacked but mostly d-bag Grimm. And they’re not the only ones.

For the second outing, flirty game testers Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch) team with C.W. (F. Murray Abraham), the in-house storyteller who has taken to working off-site, on a new mobile platform offering. And while that comes with challenges of its own, the true test for Dana and Rachel will be how to handle the oversight of power-mad Jo (scene-stealer Jessie Ennis)… especially now that she has aligned herself with the office’s answer to pure evil, monetization guru Brad (Danny Pudi).

In this exclusive clip above, the ladies and C.W. hash out some concept ideas for their nascent product, and as you can see, they don’t exactly (candy) crush it. New episodes drop each Friday, so fingers crossed they get it right eventually!

Mythic Quest, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 7, Apple TV+