‘iCarly’ Revival Reportedly Set to Debut in June on Paramount+

The iCarly revival is reportedly eyeing a summertime launch at Paramount+ as production on the series continues.

Nickelodeon’s beloved series is set to return for a 13-episode season nine years after fans last saw Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), and Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor).

According to The Wrap, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed that the show’s return will take place sometime this June, following the return of another Nickelodeon favorite Rugrats. Paramount+ teased iCarly‘s return in March, revealing that production had begun with Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness in Los Angeles.

This new season of the show will see Carly and friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties. And a lot has changed for the original influencer who is now living with a new roommate and bestie, Harper (Laci Mosley). Freddie is also a father to a social media savvy stepdaughter, Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett).

As previously revealed, Jennette McCurdy will not reprise her role as Sam Puckett in the revival, but there’s still plenty of room for nostalgia trips. “Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” said Miranda Cosgrove in a statement released to the press in March.

The original slate of iCarly episodes ran from 2007-2012 on Nickelodeon and followed a trio of best friends as they created a webcast for kids while also dealing with their own day-to-day challenges.

iCarly, Revival Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+