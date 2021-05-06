The ‘Girls5eva’ Team on How Real-Life One-Hit-Wonders Inspired the Show (VIDEO)

Oops, they’re doing it again. And they should probably stretch beforehand.

In Girls5eva, a defunct ’90s girl group reunites two decades later and finds that they’re more than just a one-hit-wonder. In fact, they’re more than most shows could ever hope for since the now-quartet (one member is toes-up) is played by the enviable ensemble of pop singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, A.P. Bio‘s Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, and Hamilton‘s Tony-winning Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Now in their 40s and far from the best friends they swore to be during their MTV heyday (literally, they were hot for like, a day), the ladies quickly jump at the chance to try again after a rapper samples their biggest hit. Now, if only they can figure out how to perform as a unit without the “guidance” of their skeezball former manager or relying on the kind of exploitative, old-school lyrics they used to spit back before cancel culture was a thing.

See Also 5 Reasons 'Girls5eva' Is Already on Heavy Rotation in the 'TRL' of Our Hearts (VIDEO) Get an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of the new musical comedy, which has more soul than most girl groups.

Fittingly, there’s a “getting the band back together” situation behind the scenes, as well. The show was created by Meredith Scardino, a former writer and co-EP on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, who is once again teaming with the Kimmy crew of fellow exec-producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond. In addition, Scardino and Richmond collaborated on the myriad tunes heard throughout the first season’s eight episodes, including some that will definitely stick with you.. and probably disturb you.

We recently chatted with the entire Girls5eva team ahead of its premiere on May 6 and, as you can see, they’re all pretty much in tune with each other.

Girls5eva, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock