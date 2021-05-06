‘Girls5Eva,’ ‘That Damn Michael Che,’ ‘From Cradle to Stage,’ TCM Film Festival, A Familiar Face on ‘Grey’s’

On a busy Thursday, new streaming highlights include a music-filled comedy from producers of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a topical sketch comedy from Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and a salute to musicians’ moms just in time for Mother’s Day. TCM’s annual Classic Film Festival goes virtual with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. Grey’s Anatomy welcomes back a fan-favorite character.

Girls5Eva

Series Premiere

The fickle and fleeting finger of fame beckons to a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s in a sparkling comedy from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt scribe Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. All of the former members of Girls5Eva have seen better days, and the survivors are well played by Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as the flashy Wickie, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles as the domesticated Dawn, Busy Phillips as soporific suburbanite Summer and the caustic Paula Pell (A.P. Bio) as Gloria, a discontented dentist. They hit all the right notes as they try to jump-start their career after a rising rap star samples their one memorable pop song.

HBO Max

That Damn Michael Che

Series Premiere

Saturday Night Live’s co-anchor on Weekend Update takes top billing in a pungently topical sketch comedy riffing on such hot topics as policing. In the opener, fellow SNL performer Cecily Strong appears in a series of vignettes as an overly woke woman trapped in an elevator with Che, with sketches including a barbed NYPD public-service announcement with “Quick and Easy Things You Can Do To Not Get Shot By Police.” Look for former SNL cast member Ellen Cleghorne in a terrific bit as a mom none too thrilled to learn her son has donned a badge.

From Cradle to Stage

Series Premiere

Behind every great musician is a supportive mother. So goes the theory behind this affectionate and emotional series that each week spotlights a famous performer with his or her mom. Dave Grohl directs and co-hosts the series with mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, author of From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. First up, they visit Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds in Las Vegas with his devout Mormon “super mom” Christene. (In future weeks, we’ll meet the moms of Pharrell Williams, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Rush’s Geddy Lee.)

West Side Story

8/7c

Once again, the channel’s Classic Film Festival goes virtual, this year in collaboration with its streaming partner HBO Max and its Classics Curated by TCM Hub. The festival, which goes through Sunday, opens with a 60th-anniversary screening of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical, a property that got new buzz after a teaser for Steven Spielberg’s big-screen remake aired during the Oscars. Oscar winners Rita Moreno (Anita) and George Chakiris (Bernardo) join Russ Tamblyn (Riff) for a special reunion chat.

ABC

Grey’s Anatomy

9/8c

While we’re all thrilled that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has finally awakened for the sake of her kids—not to mention the show’s fans—the focus this week falls on Jackson (Jesse Williams), who makes a pilgrimage to his father (Eric Roberts as Robert Avery) to get some perspective. Along the way, he reconnects with April (Sarah Drew), the mother of his child and whose abrupt departure from the show several seasons ago left fans wanting more.

CBS

Mom

9/8c

In the penultimate episode of this great ensemble comedy, Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) takes the spotlight at a gala in her honor, which seems more than deserved. But when the sponsor’s greatest success story, Bonnie (Allison Janney), takes the stage on behalf of her friend, things go sideways. Don’t they always?

Clarice

10/9c

Returning from a month’s hiatus, the powerful Silence of the Lambs sequel finds Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) opening up to a new therapist (Grace Lynn Kung) just as a new case, tied to the sinister lawyer Joe Hudlin (Raoul Bhaneia), rocks her emotionally. In other FBI matters, her ambitious roomie Ardelia Mapp (Devyn Tyler) hopes the publicity surrounding her latest success will advance her career, and Clarice’s boss Paul Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) makes a move that might help him regain the trust of his rogue team.

Inside Thursday TV: