‘CSI: Vegas’ Adds Another Original Series Star: Paul Guilfoyle to Guest Star in 2 Episodes

There’s a fourth star from the original run of CSI joining the upcoming revival on CBS.

Paul Guilfoyle (above, far right) and Jamie McShane will appear in CSI: Vegas, according to Deadline. Guilfoyle will reprise his role as Jim Brass (he was captain when he left after Season 14) in two episodes. Meanwhile, McShane is set to recur as civil attorney Anson Wix, who has his own practice. He’s described as “a self-made scrapper” and “someone you’d want in your corner, but the last person you’d want to face off.”

Guilfoyle joins original cast members William Petersen (Gil Grissom), Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle), and Wallace Langham (David Hodges) in the new series. CSI: Vegas returns to the city where the franchise began in 2000. The original series aired for 15 seasons. There have been three spinoffs: Miami from 2002 to 2012, New York from 2004 to 2013, and Cyber from 2014 to 2016.

Now, there’s “an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab,” according to the logline, and “a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

In addition to McShane, new cast members coming to the new CBS series include Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

CSI: Vegas was ordered for the 2021-2022 season. It’s not the only new series in an existing franchise set for next year. There are new spinoffs for FBI (International) and NCIS (Hawai’i) coming.