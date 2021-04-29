Christopher Meloni Helps Mariska Hargitay Wrap ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 22 (PHOTOS)

Law & Order: SVU has finished filming its 22nd season — the finale is currently set to air on June 3 — and series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) did so with her former partner by her side, Christopher Meloni (Detective Elliot Stabler, now with his own spinoff, Organized Crime).

Hargitay shared a series of photos of herself from wrapping the season on April 27, teasing with one, “Guess who I’m shooting my last scene with…,” followed by the next of herself with Meloni behind her and “that’s a wrap.” (Don’t worry: SVU has already been renewed through Season 24).

That same day, Meloni posted a video of the two getting ready to take a selfie and congratulated Hargitay on her season wrapping. “Set the hair, get the swag goin, AND pose! Partners help partners wrap a season,” he wrote in the caption.

But, as suggested by a photo Hargitay posted on April 28 of herself with Dylan McDermott (who plays mobster Richard Wheatley on Meloni’s spinoff), her work as Benson wasn’t completely done just yet. “WHAAA? #Benson (goodie) and #Wheatley (baddie) two worlds collide,” the actress wrote in the caption with the hashtags for both shows and “I Got Him El.” (On Organized Crime, Stabler’s going after Wheatley as he investigates the car bombing that killed his wife, Kathy, played by Isabel Gillies).

Benson and Wheatley crossing paths should come as no surprise to fans. As the promo for the May 13 crossover event reveals, Benson turns to her former partner for help as she looks into her brother Simon’s (Michael Weston) death (by an overdose). “This screams Wheatley,” Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) says.

Will Benson and Wheatley come face-to-face then or might we have to wait until a future episode for the real confrontation?

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC