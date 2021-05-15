‘The Neighborhood’ Finale: Max Greenfield Teases a Season 3-Ending Twist

Birthdays rarely go as planned on sitcoms. Such is the case when cantankerous Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) celebrates another trip around the sun on CBS’s The Neighborhood.

After Calvin receives an unexpected gift from his mother — his late father’s ashes — his neighbor Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) takes him fishing, something Calvin used to do with his dad. Greenfield fills us in, and teases a Season 3–ending twist.

See Also 'The Neighborhood' Showrunner Exits After Season 3 His exit comes as CBS Studios was planning to replace him following complaints.

It sounds like we may need tissues for this finale.

Max Greenfield: Yeah, totally. The two of them go on this trip, Calvin remembers his dad and the guys reflect on where they are in their relationship. I’ve always wanted to stay away from getting them too tight; you want that [sentiment] to wrap around in the end [of each episode]. There’s still a distance, but they’ve gotten closer.

Recently, the guys were trapped in a tilting tree house. Now you’re fishing. How does that happen on a soundstage?

[The tree house] was probably the most fun set we’ve had. It was on hydraulics. Every time they write something crazy, you go, “How are we going to do this?” Our crew makes it look like we’re actually fishing, pulling on the other end of the rod, and we’re like, “Ah!”

What can you say about the surprise in the closing moments of this episode?

Someone finds out some pretty big news and it becomes, “How are we going to tell the guys?” It definitely affects the characters heading into next season.

The Neighborhood, Season 3 Finale, Monday, May 17, 8/7c, CBS