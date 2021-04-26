Gal Gadot Puts the Spotlight on Real-Life Wonder Women (VIDEO)

After playing the iconic Wonder Woman in two hit feature films, actress Gal Gadot has gained worldwide fame. Now the superstar shines the spotlight on six women around the world who do the seemingly impossible, without the help of magic lasso. National Geographic Presents: IMPACT WITH GAL GADOT tells their fascinating stories in short-form documentaries.

Gadot, the series’ host and executive producer, acknowledges that her onscreen role probably influenced her in seeking out real-life heroines. She tells TV Insider in the video above, “After the success of Wonder Woman and fame and all that I just wanted to do something good with the reach that I have.”

Each approximately 12-minute film focuses on, in Gadot’s words, “ordinary people” doing “the extraordinary.” They include a young ballerina who teaches her art to kids in a crime-ridden area of Brazil; a 19-year-old who’s invented a device providing fresh water to people in Puerto Rico; and a California surfer helping women heal from trauma by riding the waves.

Check out the video above for beautiful clips from each story, and to hear Gadot reveal which of her lifelong, deeply-held beliefs was rocked by working on this project, which she hopes, “will become a movement of people who want to do good and have a good influence in the world.”

National Geographic Presents: IMPACT With Gal Gadot, Premiere, Monday, April 26, National Geographic YouTube Channel