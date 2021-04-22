‘For Real’ Discusses Makeover Shows, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Continues Quarantine, An Earth Day Special, Girls’ Night on ‘Young Sheldon’

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

For Real: The Story of Reality TV

For Real: The Story of Reality TV

9/8c

Episode five of the seven-part limited event series exploring the evolution of reality television, hosted by Andy Cohen, focuses on makeover shows. This includes everything from series about plastic surgery (The Swan, Nip/Tuck), to weight loss competitions (The Biggest Loser), to home renovation shows (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), among others. Cohen interviews multiple old contestants from The Biggest Loser, asking if they’ve kept the weight off. The episode also digs into the explosive success of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy (2003-07), with an exclusive interview with cast member Thom Filicia where he and Cohen discuss a memorable nudist episode, and the success of the current spinoff Queer Eye.

FREEFORM

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

10/9c

TV’s quirkiest family has been spending the current season in a pandemic induced lockdown, leaving everyone to get up to shenanigans inside the house. Following her successful performance doing stand-up comedy in New York last season, Genevieve wants to put herself out there again and records a video to put on YouTube, but she wrestles with whether she should post it. Meanwhile, Drea (Lillian Carrier) comes over as she and Matilda (Kayla Cromer) try to determine the nature of their friendship post-breakup. Nicholas (creator Josh Thomas) finds everything that Alex (Adam Faison) does adorable, but, as per usual, doesn’t realize that he’s not being a very attentive partner.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Kingdom of the Polar Bears

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

An Earth Day special! Veteran polar bear guide Dennis Compayre is on a mission in this adventurous two-part docuseries: to spend a year in Canada’s Arctic wilderness tracking a pregnant polar bear, and eventually her newborn cubs! As the pack ice the polar bears depend on to hunt seals now melts more quickly than ever, the bears face the challenges of a warming planet. But don’t worry too much, they’ve still got a few tricks up their sleeve as they find ways to adapt and supplement their diets (sorry Arctic terns!). Lastly, Dennis aims to answer a big question that has plagued him for years: Where have all the big male bears needed for breeding gone?

CBS

Young Sheldon

8/7c

Sheldon Cooper can be a little rigid about rules, as a child in this Big Bang Theory spinoff, no less so. So, when he’s offered a bootleg copy of a computer game he can’t afford, he is paralyzed by indecision while his own desires and his compulsion to follow the rules battle it out. To cheer their neighbor Brenda (Melissa Peterman) up about her husband leaving her, which we found about a few episodes ago, Mary (Zoe Perry) and Meemaw (Annie Potts) take her out for a girls’ night. While they’re out, social butterfly Missy (Raegan Revord) tries to get Georgie (Montana Jordan) to help her go on a secret date with boyfriend Marcus (London Cheshire).

