‘A Million Little Things’ Deals With Trauma, ‘The Goldbergs’ Goes On ‘The Dating Game,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Faces an Old Foe, Secrets Come Out on ‘Good Trouble’

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

Sophie (Lizzy Greene) has to decide whether to go through with her music school audition on A Million Little Things. Geoff (Sam Lerner) goes on a game show to try to move on after his breakup with Erica (Hayley Orrantia) on The Goldbergs. The S.W.A.T. team has to deal with the reemergence of the Imperial Dukes. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Evan’s (T.J. Linnard) relationship goes public on Good Trouble.

ABC

A Million Little Things

9/8c

After last week’s topical episode where Sophie recounted how she was groomed and molested by her guitar teacher (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’sAndrew Leeds), she now faces her audition for music school. While she insists on going through with it, she eventually has to admit that she’s not okay. Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) grow closer to Tyrell (Adam Swain), the teen they’ve been sheltering whose mom has been detained by ICE. Meanwhile, Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) have to decide how they’re going to move forward. Patching up their relationship after Eddie’s affair was hard enough, but now that he’s spent the past couple of episodes in rehab for drugs, Katherine has to decide whether she can forgive him for what feels like the millionth time. We also learn more about Gary (James Roday), as he reconnects with his dad (Paul Rodriguez).

ABC

The Goldbergs

8/7c

Now that longtime couple Geoff and Erica are broken up, after Erica realized on a camping trip that their relationship is too one-sided, they both try dating other people in an effort to move on. Erica goes on a date with a guy she meets at the coffee shop, but Geoff’s new dating life winds up being more public and having some consequences when he becomes a contestant on The Dating Game! Also trying something new: Murray (Jeff Garlin), when he spontaneously purchases a shore house. Beverly (Wendy McLendon Covey) is thrilled at first, but soon realizes it’s not the dream vacation home she’s imagined.

CBS

S.W.A.T.

10/9c

Team leader Hondo (Shemar Moore) finds himself confronted with an old foe with the reappearance of white nationalist group the Imperial Dukes. Last time the group was on the scene (the January 27 episode), S.W.A.T. lost one of their own: Newbie Erika Rogers (Lyndie Greenwood) died in a shoot-out during a raid on the compound. Now, a second Dukes cell is spreading hate via social media. There’s an epic showdown when the Dukes deploy a very deadly weapon in an effort to maximize casualties. Will S.W.A.T. be able to stop them and get justice for Erika?

FREEFORM

Good Trouble

10/9c

In this episode of The Fosters’ spinoff, Callie’s (Maia Mitchell) boss Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) is being investigated by the FBI, and Callie questions whether she should help her. For better or worse, Mariana opens up about her previously secret relationship with ex-boss Evan.

Inside Wednesday TV: