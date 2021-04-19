Could Tom Bergeron return to ABC’s Dancing with the Stars ballroom? The hugely popular former co-host of the celebrity dance competition is giving some viewers hope with a cryptic tweet on his Twitter profile.

The America’s Funniest Home Videos vet shared a clip of Al Pacino‘s Michael Corleone from The Godfather: Part III, when he says, “Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in.” Bergeron’s video clip was accompanied by the caption, “Stay tuned…”

While this could essentially mean anything, it’s hard to not feel as though this message is geared towards Bergeron’s Dancing with the Stars fans. Following Season 28, it was announced that Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews, would not return for Season 29.

The news was jolting to the show’s many loyal fans who were not shy about the fact that they’re unhappy with the changes. Shortly after Bergeron and Andrew’s unexpected removal, Tyra Banks was announced as the sole host moving forward as she also signed on to executive produce the program.

Despite a recent set of ratings for its 29th season, it was difficult denying that fans missed Bergeron who had been with the show since day one. Following the show’s Season 30 renewal, it could be a prime time for the familiar face to return.

While there’s no official confirmation regarding Tom’s possible return quite yet, his tweet has us hopeful that there’s something DWTS-related on the horizon. Stay tuned for possible news or debunking in regards to Tom Bergeron’s Dancing with the Stars status.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 30, TBA, ABC