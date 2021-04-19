‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: A New Employee Tradition Lands a Lifeguard in the Hospital (VIDEO)

Dr. Irving Feldman (Tasso Feldman) adds a new item to his “emergency room bingo” in the April 20 episode of The Resident.

A 16-year-old lifeguard, Lisa McBride (Alie Urquhart), is brought into the hospital with a traumatic neck injury after a diving accident, TV Insider can reveal in an exclusive sneak peek. “It’s tradition for new employees to jump off the 10-meter diving board,” she explains to her doctors.

“So you jumped?” Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) asks.

“Kind of,” she replies.

As they begin treating her, Lisa worries that she’s about to get fired. “I just really need this job,” she says. “College applications are expensive.”

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) joins the others as her blood pressure begins dropping. “What’s going on?” she asks, worried. “Am I dying?”

Watch the clip above for more on her condition and why the doctors become concerned.

Also in this next episode, “Into the Unknown,” an unexpected complication throws a wrench into Drs. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) plans for their future together. With Mina’s visa set to expire, AJ told her he’d go with her back to Nigeria. As for that “complication,” Warner told TV Insider, “it involves a health issue.”

Plus, Dr. Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut) faces a harsh reality when Chastain’s CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), gives him the opportunity to prove he can return to the OR. And Devon presents Rose (Cara Ricketts) with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with sickle cell anemia.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox