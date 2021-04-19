‘Downton Abbey 2’ Officially Happening as Dominic West, Hugh Dancy & More Join Cast

It’s official! Everyone’s favorite upstairs-downstairs drama Downton Abbey is returning for another movie.

Downton Abbey 2 will arrive in theaters in December, according to Focus Features who announced the news via Twitter. They also revealed the names of four new cast members: Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye.

See Also Prepare to Return to 'Downton Abbey' With This Character Refresher The Crawley family and their loyal servants return in a can't-miss movie, in theaters September 20.

The newbies will join the entire original cast — including Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Bonneville — who are returning after their run in the first film back in 2019. “We’re thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2,” the tweet reads, “with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas.”

The Focus Features and Carnival Films co-production is expected to arrive in theaters by December 22, 2021. Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are set to produce alongside creator Julian Fellowes and director Simon Curtis. Production on the film just began last week.

We’re thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/DkEfo8ODzm — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) April 19, 2021

No plot details have been revealed at this time, but if it’s anything like the first film, Downton Abbey 2 is likely to serve as a continuation of the Crawley family’s story. Prior to the first film’s release in 2019, the Downton Abbey series ran from 2010 to 2015, airing on PBS.

“There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in a statement released to the press.

Stay tuned for more news on the forthcoming film and catch up with the series on Peacock and Amazon.

Downton Abbey 2, Movie Premiere, Christmas 2021, Theaters