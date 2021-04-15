‘Borat’ Amazon Special First Look: Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakolova Return (VIDEO)

Borat’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) back and it didn’t take 14 years for him to return. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a first look at Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, a special that features unseen gems cut from 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, along with new footage.

The special, which of course also features Borat’s daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), has yet to get a premiere date.

See Also 'Borat' Interrupts Mike Pence's Speech in Amazon's Sequel Trailer (VIDEO) Sacha Baron Cohen is back at it again! Learn more about when Borat will return to screens.

Described as a multipart special by Amazon, it will have more of the high-stakes stunts pulled off by the Kazakhstani character. In the trailer, see new footage from the gun rally, Borat’s pandemic cabin stay with Jim and Jerry, as well as Tutar’s makeup consultation.

The special’s announcement comes fresh on the heels of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s success in the awards circuit, including two Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Bakalova.

Gear up for laughs and some close calls in the trailer below, including an ambulance getaway for the usually unshakable Cohen. And if you have yet to see Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, catch it on Amazon before this multipart special drops on the streamer.

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, Coming Soon, Amazon Prime Video