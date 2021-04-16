John Stamos Is a ‘Big Shot,’ Getting Personal on ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘MacGyver,’ A Special ‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘Van Helsing’s Final Season

John Stamos returns to TV in a feel-good sports comedy. Cases hit close to home on CBS crime dramas. With a new season looming next month, Apple’s Mythic Quest brings its quirky characters back to the video-game design workplace. Syfy’s Van Helsing embarks on a final season with the heroes taking on a female Dracula.

Disney+/Giles Mingasson

Big Shot

Series Premiere

Life lessons abound in a heartwarming comedy series starring John Stamos as a basketball coach who finds his chance for redemption, after being tossed from the NCAA, by taking on a girls’ team at an elite private high school. He’ll have to adapt his abrasive style, and the teen athletes are also in for a period of adjustment, because they’ve never met anyone quite like Coach Korn.

CBS

MacGyver

8/7c

The countdown to the reboot’s April 30 series finale marches on, though not without protest from loyal fans hoping to save the show. In this episode, Bozer (Justin Hires) returns to his childhood home, where we meet his parents, played by the very recognizable Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Mac (Lucas Till) and Desi (Levy Tran) come along to help Bozer mourn his aunt, whose death may be due to foul play because of her activism in exposing the town’s contaminated water supply.

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

Everything’s personal in an episode where Frank (Tom Selleck) is shaken when his trusted aide Baker (Abigail Hawk) is assaulted on the street, and Erin (Bridget Moynihan) turns to her ex, Jack (Younger’sPeter Hermann) to represent the defendant she’s prosecuting. If that weren’t enough, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) may have crossed the (blue) line when she openly undermines husband Jamie (Will Estes) at work.

APPLE TV +

Mythic Quest: Everlight

As a bridge between seasons, and a follow-up to the standalone (and standout) “Quarantine” episode, the workplace comedy set at a multiplayer video game’s production studio brings nearly everyone back into the office. The occasion: an annual party where everyone gets into character for the role-playing game Everlight. One problem: misanthropic Brad (Community’sDanny Pudi), the head of monetization, sees Everlight as a waste of time and switches things up while raising the stakes. Will evil triumph? Does it ever? Adding to the fun is the episode’s narration, provided by Oscar winner and current contender Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

Van Helsing

10/9c

The postapocalyptic horror romp sets up its fifth and final season as a battle royale between the Van Helsing vampire hunters and a Dracula like none other—played by Battlestar Galactica fan favorite Tricia Helfer. The first episodes of the final run explore Dracula’s backstory as well as those of her adversaries: Vanessa (Kelly Overton), Jack (Nicole Munoz) and Violent (Keeya King). Will evil triumph? Does it ever?

Also on Apple TV+:

A curtain raiser for next Thursday’s Earth Day, The Year Earth Changed is Sir David Attenborough’s survey of how the natural world and wildlife responded during a year of lockdown, with closed beaches and cruise-ship travel halted, allowing people to engage with nature in a new way. This is joined by the second seasons of Tiny World, the fascinating nature series (narrated by Paul Rudd) that takes a close look at the earth’s smallest creatures; and Earth at Night in Color, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, which uses new photographic techniques to reveal how animals behave after dark.

is Sir David Attenborough’s survey of how the natural world and wildlife responded during a year of lockdown, with closed beaches and cruise-ship travel halted, allowing people to engage with nature in a new way. This is joined by the second seasons of Tiny World, the fascinating nature series (narrated by Paul Rudd) that takes a close look at the earth’s smallest creatures; and Earth at Night in Color, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, which uses new photographic techniques to reveal how animals behave after dark. For All Mankind: The situation on the Moon gets heated in the second season’s thrilling penultimate episode, with talk of a blockade in response to U.S. aggression—or was it all a mistake? The Department of Defense finally gets its hands on the Pathfinder mission, and rumors of nukes on board rattle NASA. The tension builds to a cliffhanger incident that will make you wish Apple would let us binge to the end now that it’s finally getting exciting.

Inside Friday TV: