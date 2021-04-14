Watch First Trailer for BritBox Mystery ‘Grace,’ From ‘Endeavour’ Creator (VIDEO)

Oxford, Yorkshire, Shetland… There’s no shortage of atmospheric locales in which to set a British mystery, as TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for BritBox’s Grace demonstrates.

Set and filmed on location in the English coastal city of Brighton, the new series stars John Simm (of Doctor Who and Life on Mars fame) as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, an outcast police officer who gets a shot at redemption.

Grace consists of two 90-minute mysteries adapted by veteran Endeavour writer Russell Lewis from the Peter James novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead. The former premieres April 27 on the streaming service; the latter, which also features Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson, debuts Tuesday, May 4.

The first episode begins with Grace relegated to cold-case duty due to his unorthodox crime-solving methods. Not surprisingly for a TV sleuth, he’s also haunted by his past — the disappearance of his wife six years earlier.

But Grace gets the chance to handle a red-hot case when a colleague, Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson (Small Axe’s Richie Campbell), asks him to help find a groom-to-be who went missing after a bachelor party prank. What looks like a fairly straightforward case, however, becomes much more complicated as Grace and Branson’s investigation intensifies.

Watch the trailer above!

Grace, Series Premiere, Tuesday, April 27, BritBox