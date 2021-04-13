‘ER’ Sets Cast Reunion — But Which Stars Have Been Left Out?

Ready for some good and bad news about an upcoming ER cast reunion? The good news is it’s happening, and it’s for a good cause, designed to benefit Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit fighting for clean water. (ER‘s Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet) is its president.)

The bad news? Not all of your favorite stars will be participating. And that’s also where things get a bit awkward.

In addition to Reuben, George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks) will be participating in a live, virtual reunion as part of Stars in the House, according to People. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host.

But there are a few glaring absences, most notably Eriq La Salle (Peter Benton), Sherry Stringfield (Susan Lewis), and Kellie Martin (Lucy Knight). (La Salle and Stringfield were part of the original cast, while Martin joined in Season 5.) And Visnjic is the only one who first appeared in Season 6 (or beyond) on the list of those attending.

It could be a matter of scheduling, but after the news broke, Martin posted (in a tweet that’s since been deleted), “That’s cool for them. Um, maybe they lost my number…” She subsequently wrote, “You guys, I deleted my immature tweet.”

The episode, which will be released on April 22, Earth Day, at 8/7c, will feature the cast looking back on the 15-season series (which aired from 1994 to 2009) and answering fan questions. It will be streamed on People‘s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” Reuben said in a statement to People.

“I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for 15 years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. “We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”