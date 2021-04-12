Michael Cera Returns to TV on Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’

Michael Cera has joined the cast of Amy Schumer‘s comedy, Life & Beth, on Hulu.

Cera will star as a farmer and chef, John, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He “is always honest and to the point,” his character description reads.

“Woot woot,” Schumer wrote on Instagram while sharing the news.

In Life & Beth, Schumer plays Beth, whose life may seem great on paper but that isn’t necessarily the case. While she works as a wine distributor, lives in Manhattan, and is in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy, she must face her past after “a sudden incident,” according to the logline from Hulu. Then, “her life changes forever.”

“Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become,” the description continues. “We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

The streaming service announced the 10-episode comedy back in July 2019, when it was called Love, Beth.

In June 2020, Schumer, who, in addition to starring, serves as writer, director, and executive producer on the comedy, called it “hilarious, raw, and very me,” as part of the Hulu Newfront presentation. “About three years ago, I found my journals from growing up, from age 13-21… And it made me remember the time when I had all this confidence and life was fun and full of possibility,” she said. “So, I really wanted to make a show about a woman who blows her whole life up and returns to the things that really make her happy.”

Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul also executive produce.

Cera’s series regular role in Life & Beth is his first since Arrested Development, which aired three seasons on Fox, from 2003 to 2006, before moving to Netflix. His other TV credits include Medical Police, Twin Peaks, and Drunk History.

Life & Beth, TBA, Hulu