‘The Blacklist’: ‘Criminal Intent’s Kathryn Erbe to Guest Star as a Cynical Cop (PHOTOS)

Kathryn Erbe is back on the case.

Erbe, who starred as Detective (and later Lieutenant) Alexandra Eames on Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2001 to 2011, guest stars in the April 16 episode of The Blacklist as Lois, a cynical cop, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Lois “does well to trust her instincts,” her character description reads. It turns out she’s right to suspect that the new man in her friend’s life is up to something nefarious. However, she never could have imagined just how dangerous that man really is — or “the trauma to which he would expose them.”

Fortunately, “she acts with grace under pressure,” the description continues, and she’ll be forced to “make one of the most difficult decisions of her life.”

Check out exclusive photos of Erbe as Lois, above and below. Something tells us that the fun and games of cards and cake won’t last for long. But the looks on Lois’s face in both images also let us know she can handle herself.

According to NBC, in this week’s episode, “Anne,” Red [James Spader] “enjoys a quiet visit with a friend (guest staff LaChanze) at her home in rural America.”

In addition to her role in Criminal Intent, Erbe’s TV credits include Homicide: Life on The Street, The Sinner, How to Get Away With Murder, Pose, The Gifted, and City on a Hill. She also played Alexandra Eames in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU, in 2012 and 2013.

The Blacklist, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC