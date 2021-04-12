Filming on the ‘Friends’ Reunion Special for HBO Max Has Wrapped Up…the Show Is Getting Closer!

Your favorite Friends will be there for you soon (or, at least, the actors who play them). After pandemic-related production delays, the six stars — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) — have finished filming the highly anticipated unscripted reunion special for HBO Max.

“That’s a wrap!” reads a post on the official Friends Instagram account shared on April 10. “Could we BE anymore excited!?” Now we just have to wait for HBO Max to announce when Friends: The Reunion will be streaming.

The news comes after Perry shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself getting his makeup done for the reunion on April 9. He has since deleted it, but thanks to screenshots, you can still check it out below.

“Seconds before eating a makeup brush,” he wrote in the caption. “Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.”

It wasn’t a surprise that the special filmed; at the beginning of April, it was announced that it would happen (finally) after the aforementioned delays starting in March 2020.

Schwimmer also mentioned the timing for the filming of the special when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show on April 2 — and teased something fans are going to want to look out for when they tune in. “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character. We’re all ourselves,” he said. But “there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away where we all read something.”

Viewers first met the six friends when the NBC comedy premiered in 1994. For 10 seasons, until the series finale in 2004, fans followed the group’s personal and professional lives in New York City as they fell in love, changed careers, moved apartments, and grew up.

Friends: The Reunion, Coming Soon, HBO Max