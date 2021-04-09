‘Magic Mike’ Competition Series From Channing Tatum Heads to HBO Max

HBO Max is boarding the Magic Mike train as the streamer reveals its order for The Real Magic Mike (working title) competition series.

The unscripted program from Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television comes from Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh, the producers of the Magic Mike film franchise and live shows. Described as an “exhilarating and sexy” show, The Real Magic Mike will transform a group of men into real-life Mikes.

At the center of the action will be 10 men who have “lost their magic,” and they’ll bare their souls (and more), prepare their bodies, learn to perform show-stopping routines, and develop a whole new level of confidence. The goal as they strip off their clothes is to also rid themselves of any emotional baggage that’s been weighing them down in order to regain their mojo.

Only one man can become the Real Magic Mike though, and he’ll win a cash prize as well as the chance to perform at the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas. “From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max in a statement to the press. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

Joining Tatum and Soderbergh as executive producers on the project are Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs alongside co-executive producer Kevin Boyer. A nationwide casting search is currently underway.

The Real Magic Mike, TBA, HBO Max