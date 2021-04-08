‘High School Musical’s Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Fierce Rivalry (VIDEO)

Disney+ is heading back to East High as the Wildcats gear up for Season 2 of its hit seriesHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In a newly released trailer for the highly anticipated return, the students prepare for their next show as rivalry blossoms between them and North High. Instead of opting to put on their own version of High School Musical 2, East High’s Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) is planning to take on Beauty and the Beast.

What motivates her to deviate? A run-in with North High’s Zack Roy (Derek Hough), who touts his school’s upcoming production of The Little Mermaid, which he hopes is recognized by the Alan Menken Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.

Feeling the pressure after Zack tells her he heard High School Musical was “adorable,” Miss Jenn’s putting East High’s drama students to the test with an expectation of making things bigger and better. Will they have a shot?

Season 2 will see them face new hurdles in the cutthroat student theater competition as the show’s logline teases, “wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.”

Returning for Season 2 and in the trailer along with Reinders are stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr.

See them sing, dance, and dazzle in the trailer, and make sure to listen for all-new solos written by Rodrigo and Bassett. Catch a peek at the action below, and stay tuned for the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 14, Disney+