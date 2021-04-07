‘Chicago P.D.’ Sneak Peek: What Isn’t Hailey Telling Jay? (VIDEO)

Uh-oh, should we be worried about Upstead’s future?

At the beginning of TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 7 episode of Chicago P.D., it sounds like Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been lying to her partner (and boyfriend) Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

“I had ones like this when I was a kid: swallows,” she remarks as she looks at the decorations on the window of a kid’s room.

“So you didn’t make it to the shop, huh?” Halstead asks.

She fumbles as she answers him before settling on, “no, I didn’t.”

The rest of the team arriving turns the focus to the case (but we remain worried about the new couple). No one has seen the husband, Ray, wife, Helen, or daughter, Becca, in two days, which is odd because, according to a neighbor, “they were homebodies.” Their phones have been shut off. The car’s in the garage. There are cardboard boxes upstairs, as well as empty suitcases. Were they packing to go somewhere?

But then Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) alerts the others to “something weird.” Watch the clip above to find out what that is.

As revealed in the logline for this episode, “Signs of Violence,” this all stems from a wellness check on a family. After finding signs of foul play, Upton is determined to find the family, and “as [she] delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma.”

This comes after Upton’s abusive father came up in an earlier episode this season, soon after she and Halstead got together. When her dad was hospitalized, she lied to Halstead about visiting him. (She did go to the hospital but didn’t enter his room.)

What does the future have in store for Upstead? Let’s just hope this episode isn’t setting this new relationship to end like Upton and Halstead’s past inter-team romances.

