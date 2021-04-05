‘This Is Us’: Uncle Nicky and Miguel Clash Over Kevin’s Wedding Plans in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

On the April 6 episode of This Is Us, the Pearsons are gearing up for a wedding as Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) make their way to the altar.

In an exclusive sneak peek at “Both Things Can Be True,” Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) are helping the groom-to-be with planning, but there’s some underlying tensions.

First, before Miguel arrives, Kevin announces to Uncle Nicky that he’s preparing to write an email to Randall (Sterling K. Brown), inviting him to be his Best Man. “Doesn’t that seem a little impersonal?” Nicky questions his nephew. “Just call him.” But that’s easier said than done considering all of the turmoil the brothers have faced over the last year, between disagreeing over mom Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) Alzheimer’s treatment to Randall’s exploration of his birth mom’s story.

Once Miguel does arrive, he exclaims how excited he is to have Nicky join him on the planning committee, and begins to present rehearsal dinner food options. “I’m thinking small plates,” Miguel says. Nicky doesn’t understand the concept, believing Miguel means literal small plates.

“So the plates they’re not really small, it’s basically a bunch of appetizers that add up to a full meal. That way people can help themselves,” Miguel explains. The remark leads to a pointed clap-back as Nicky says, “You’re no stranger to helping yourself to whatever you want,” under his breath.

Can Nicky put his feelings about Miguel being married to his brother’s wife aside, or will they boil over? See the full clip above, and don’t miss the latest episode of This Is Us to see how it plays out.

This Is Us, Season 5, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC