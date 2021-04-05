Fox News Joins the Late Night Comedy Game With Right-Leaning ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News is expanding from politics with its newest late night show, Gutfeld!, a conservative, satirical spin on the usual late-night banter.

Hosted by Greg Gutfeld, one of the panelists of the network’s talk show The Five, the hour-long talker premieres Monday, April 5, at 11/10c, airing opposite late night comedy shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. (Some start after the 11 pm news.)

The format of the show will include taped segments and a studio audience. Expect Fox News’ usual far-right takes, as he hopes it can “‘draft’ like a cyclist off the ratings of shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham,” according to USA Today. “I’m going to be living in their universe, talking about the same stuff but with different people and a different perspective and maybe a more subversive or surprising way of doing it.”

There is, of course, a question of guests, giving that “Fox News doesn’t fly well in Hollywood,” former The Tonight Show with Jay Leno co-producer Dave Berg told Deadline. Gutfeld, however, has mentioned that he’s looking less for glitz and more in terms of podcast-type guests.

Stay tuned to see how Gutfeld does against the competition.

Gutfeld, Series Premiere, Monday, April 5, 11/10c, Fox News