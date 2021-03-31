Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in New Amazon YA Comedy Pilot ‘Hot Pink’

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been tapped to star in the Amazon YA pilot, Hot Pink, according to multiple reports.

The comedy is said to be loosely based on the 2017 novel What Girls Are Made of by Elana K. Arnold, which tells the story of 16-year-old Nina Faye who was told by her mom that there is no such thing as unconditional love.

When Nina falls for a boy, she decides she will do absolutely anything for him to prove herself worthy of his affection. When things go wrong between them, Nina goes on a journey of self-discovery.

The pilot has been created for Amazon by Obvious Girl producer Elisabeth Holm.

Gellar is best known for her iconic lead role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, plus movies such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scooby-Doo. Her most recent starring TV role was seven years ago on CBS’s The Crazy Oneswith Robin Williams, shortly before the legendary comedian’s death.

If ordered to series, Hot Pink would join Amazon Studios YA series The Wilds, which has been renewed for a second season. The survivalist-tale-with-a-twist, which dropped last December, is about a group of teenage girls who, after blacking out, supposedly crash land on an island. They did not, of course, end up there by accident.