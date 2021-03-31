The Battle of the Jimmys!: Kimmel and Fallon Fire Up a Late-Night War for Charity
A food fight of epic — or at least epicurean — proportions is brewing between late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. But before you start hoping for an HBO miniseries about the drama, just simmer down. This is one social-media beef that comes from the heart.
It all started when Tonight Show host Fallon posted an Instagram video of himself making a pizza at home. Claiming to be inspired by Stanley Tucci‘s CNN series,Searching for Italy, the playful SNL vet giggles his way through a three-minute tutorial that results in Fallon jumping around for joy over “the best ever” personal-sized pie with the kind of undercooked crust that would get him kicked off of TheGreat British Baking Show.
Never one to hold his tongue, even when planted firmly in cheek, Kimmel took to Instagram a few days later to throw some wood-burning heat at his time-slot competitor.
“I cannot in good conscience standby while @JimmyFallon makes ‘pizza,'” the puckish Jimmy Kimmel Live! frontman posted along with his own pizza-making video, which featured a professional open-fire oven, a lesson in properly tossing the dough, a dig at Domino’s, and a final product that looks way more edible.
In addition to the good-natured shade, Kimmel also added a shout-out to No Kid Hungry, the non-profit campaign working to end childhood hunger and solve problems of hunger and poverty around the world.
“To vote for Fallon’s sad misshapen blob, make a donation of $5 to @NoKidHungry by texting FALLON to 877877,” his post reads. “To vote for my beautiful pie, make a donation of $5 to @NoKidHungry by texting KIMMEL to 877877. #LATENIGHTWARSAREBACK”
So you have your orders, folks. Get to voting! No matter how you slice it, it’s the kids in need who win this war.