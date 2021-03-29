Why San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition Is on Thanksgiving Weekend — and Why People Are Mad About It

Has it been a strange year due to COVID-19, including for in-person events? Yes, yes it has. Conventions have gone virtual, and that includes San Diego’s annual four-day extravaganza celebrating pop culture. It’s doing so again in 2021 (July 23-25) only this time with a bonus three-day in-person con set for Thanksgiving weekend (November 26-28).

To have the secondary event over a holiday weekend is a head-scratcher, and some on social media have been vocal about what they see as poor planning.

Here are just some of the comments from people who are not OK with the dates:

But despite the backlash, organizers are so far sticking to the plan since the March 27 announcement of Comic-Con Special Edition.

Due to rescheduling for conventions and events during the year, there is “a very packed Convention Center calendar,” the organization explained in a statement. “When reviewing dates for an in-person event, it was clear that available meeting and exhibit space would limit our options. … As longtime fans ourselves, we have attended many conventions over that holiday weekend, opting to spend Thanksgiving day with family, and the rest of the weekend with friends and our families of choice.”

The statement goes on to say that they know that’s not “optimal for everyone” but that Comic-Con Special Edition isn’t supposed to be the same sort of “large gathering” as the usual July event.

The organizers also acknowledge that their plans may not even in the end be “feasible” and many details, including space accommodations, travel restrictions, capacity restrictions, and required safety protocols, are still up in the air.

And should it happen, not everyone, of course, is mad about it:

Stay tuned for more details and remember, Comic Con lovers, the bonus convention is just that. You can have your fill in July, albeit virtually.